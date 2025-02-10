MAHAKUMBH: Over 1,000 mt tons of ration distributed to sadhus, Kalpvasis

As part of a joint initiative by the Union Home Ministry and the Uttar Pradesh government, special ration provisions have been arranged for devotees, sadhus, and Kalpvasis at Mahakumbh-2025. Through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), essential commodities such as flour, pulses, rice, and other necessities are being supplied at subsidized rates. NAFED van providing ration to pilgrims at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (SOURCED)

To ensure convenience, devotees are able to order ration via WhatsApp and phone calls. So far, over 1,000 metric tons of ration has been distributed exclusively through NAFED to sadhus and spiritual leaders. Additionally, 20 mobile vans are actively operating across the Kumbh Mela area to facilitate smooth and uninterrupted supply, ensuring that pilgrims face no difficulties, informed officials.

State head of NAFED Rohit Jaiman said that this special ration distribution initiative is being jointly operated by the Union Home Ministry and the Uttar Pradesh government with managing director Deepak Agarwal personally overseeing the execution of the plan.

Devotees and Kalpvasis can place their orders via call or WhatsApp at 7275781810, availing essential commodities at subsidized rates. The ration packs include 10 kg of flour, 10 kg of rice, and 1 kg packets of pulses (moong, masoor, and chana dal), he shared.

The initiative has already distributed 700 metric tons of flour, 350 metric tons of pulses, and 10 metric tons of rice.