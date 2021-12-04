Mahant Narendra Giri death case: HC seeks reply from CBI on Anand Giri’s bail plea

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its reply within four weeks on the bail application moved by Anand Giri, who was arrested in the alleged suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri, former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi passed the order while hearing the bail application of Anand Giri, who is in jail since September 22, 2021, in connection with the case.

According to the petitioner’s bail application, it has been stated that he (Anand Giri) has falsely been implicated in the case. The alleged suicide note is not in the hand writing of Narendra Giri and there are a lot of cuttings in the suicide note. Apart from this, there is no evidence against the petitioner who was in Haridwar, away from the city when the incident occurred, when police authorities informed the petitioner over phone regarding the incident. The matter will come up again for hearing after four weeks.

Earlier on November 11, a local court had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri.

Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20. A suicide note was also recovered from him, in which he had accused his disciple Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari, and Sandeep Tiwari of mental torture.

On November 20, two months after the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, CBI filed a charge sheet in a local court against Anand Giri and two others booked for abetment of suicide, people familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) was also lodged against Anand Giri and two others under IPC Section 306 at Georgetown police station in Prayagraj.

The state government set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. However, the matter was later handed over to the CBI.