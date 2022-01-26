Maharashtra allows physical classes in colleges and universities from February 1

Mumbai: Fully vaccinated students will be allowed to attend offline classes as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed colleges and universities to resume physical classes starting February 1 as surge in Covid-19 cases seems to be limited to only a handful of cities and districts across the state.

The higher and technical education department issued an order to reopen degree colleges and universities across the state, however local administrations will take the final call based on the Covid-19 situation in their respective city or districts and in consultation with university or college administrations.

“All the universities including deemed, self-financed and private universities, affiliated colleges and other educational institutions have been allowed to resume offline classes from February 1. The local administration i.e. municipal commissioner, district collector and others have been allowed to take appropriate decisions considering Covid-19 situation in their jurisdictions and issue standard operating procedure (SOP) accordingly,” the order read.

On January 7, the government decided to stop physical classes in colleges and universities and return to the online study mode till February 15 in the wake of a massive spike in Covid-19 cases driven largely by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. On January 3, the state began to inoculate 15 to 18 year olds as part of the national vaccination programme. Already 50.93% of teenagers in this category have received the jab in the state.

“Students who are yet to take both the doses won’t be allowed to attend physical classes. They will have to continue with online studies,” the order added.

All examinations scheduled till February 15 will also be online except in three universities — Gondwana, Jalgaon and Nanded — where power supply is an issue.

“The colleges and universities should also decide about physical attendance by teaching and non-teaching staff. They should also hold special campaigns with the help of local administration for students who are not fully vaccinated and ensure their teaching and non-teaching are also fully vaccinated,” the order read.

Last week, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gave his nod to the resumption of physical classes for all standards starting Monday, after the school education department stopped physical attendance in the first week of January owing to the third wave.

“Parents as well as students seem more open to the idea of physical classes now, compared to last year. We will not force any student to attend physical classes, neither will we stop anyone from attending classes,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal, KC College Churchgate.

Last year, colleges were allowed to reopen for physical classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students starting October 20. Most colleges had decided to reopen post Diwali vacation in mid-November and while attendance was scarce in the beginning, slowly student numbers started increasing.

“It is becoming difficult to keep the unvaccinated students from attending lectures now, and while the government has insisted on it, we are not. Students are allowed to attend lectures and social distancing as well as mask and sanitiser rules will remain the same,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college who did not wish to be named.