Maharashtra University to ask govt to allow offline MBBS exams from June 2

Mumbai Days after state’s medical education minister Amit Deshmukh convened a meeting to take a final call on the pending second-and third-year MBBS exams, officials from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) are now approaching the state government, seeking permission to commence exams from June 2.

The state had said that the exams will be conducted in the first week of June.

“As the lockdown in Maharashtra officially ends on June 1 at 7am, we are sending a proposal to the state government for permitting to conduct exams without any further delay,” said Dr Ajit Pathak, controller of examinations, MUHS.

“We are ready and so are the institutes. As the lockdown has been extended from May 15 to June 1, we will wait to get guidance from the government before conducting exams,” he added.

Usually scheduled to take place in the month of December-January, the second-and third-year MBBS exams were postponed thrice this academic year due to the rising Covid-19 cases across the state.

To make use of this time, MUHS in a circular released in the last week of April, asked all its affiliated colleges to start regular lectures and academic activities from the next academic year, even though final exams for the second-and third-year batches are yet to be conducted for the current academic year.

“The teaching schedule of the next academic year should continue uninterrupted as these students are carried over to the next academic year, irrespective of the exam results,” stated the MUHS circular dated April 29.

The dean and principals of colleges have been directed to ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 safety protocols while conducting academic activities.