Majithia appears before SIT, 3rd time in less than a week

Chandigarh SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday, again, appeared before the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the drugs case in which he was booked on December 20. This was his third appearance before the SIT in less than a week.

On January 12, the former minister was granted interim protection from arrest till the next date of hearing on January 18 and was also directed to join the SIT probe.

Speaking to newsmen outside the Crime Wing police station in Mohali, Majithia said the SIT served him the notice to appear on Sunday 5pm and abiding by it, he had joined the probe. Majithia has been booked under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with the major ones being 25 (punishment for allowing premises for commission of offence), 27 (A) (financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence).