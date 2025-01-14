Makar Sankranti@Mahakumbh: Trans sadhus take dip, pray for happiness, prosperity of nation

Transgender sadhus of the Kinnar Akhada, led by their head, Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, and members of the community took a dip at Sangam along with sadhus of Juna Akhada on Tuesday. Sadhus of Kinnar Akhada and members of trans community led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi taking a dip at Sangam during Amit Snan in Prayagraj on Tuesday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The Kinnar Akhada, along with their hundreds of trans community members, arrived in a procession of 51 ‘chariots’ at Sangam Nose, becoming a major highlight of the first Amrit Snan of the mega fair.

In the afternoon, Akahada members took a dip, praying for the welfare and progress of the nation while celebrating Makar Sankranti.

Members of the Kinnar Akhada made their way to the Sangam, chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ with fervour. The Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar walked in the centre, sheltered under an umbrella, accompanied by other Mahamandaleshwars of the Akhada.

During this procession, the sadhus of the Kinnar Akhada also showcased traditional weapons. Brandishing swords and chanting slogans, they marked the beginning of the Amrit Snan with great enthusiasm.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, said that on the occasion of the Amrit Snan, every member of her monastic order prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and welfare of the nation. She emphasised that the Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but also a platform to convey positive messages to society.

Members of the Kinnar Akhada, having set up camp in sector 16 (Sangam Lower East Marg) of tent city, captivated everyone with an impressive display of their traditional rituals and martial art skills. The Kinnar Akhada’s arrival in Mahakumbh-2025 stood out as a unique and powerful highlight, emphasising the uplift and welfare of all societal segments are central to Indian culture.

The Akhada, a prominent religious order of transgender individuals, was officially founded in 2015 by Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a well-known transgender rights activist. The term ‘Kinnar’ refers to the third gender in Indian society.

Historically, transgender have held a unique and often respected position in various Indian cultural and religious practices. However, they have also faced social marginalisation and discrimination.

The formation of the Kinnar Akhada is viewed as a significant step towards reclaiming the spiritual heritage and social respect once accorded to the transgender community.

Transgender individuals have held a unique place in Hindu mythology and culture. They are often considered to possess special spiritual powers and are believed to be capable of blessing or cursing individuals. Several Hindu texts and epics, such as the Mahabharat and Ramayan, mention transgender characters who played crucial roles in the narratives