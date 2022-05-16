Making cow dung logs: Poor Meerut village women eke out a living and how

People in large numbers, especially the poor, were rendered jobless and faced financial crisis when the pandemic hit the country over two years ago. Some poor women of Amhera village in Meerut were among those who also lost their temporary jobs of maids and labourers during the peak Covid period and subsequent lockdowns.

However, they did not sit idle. Instead, they soon took to making “Gau-kasht” (cow dung logs) as a means of earning. “Gau-kasht” is used these days as an alternative to wood in performing last rites. Initially, six to seven poor families started making cow dung logs. At present, 17 poor families of the village are into it.

The idea was the brainchild of Atul Sharma, president, local NGO “Sankalp”, which mainly worked against women trafficking and later associated itself with women empowerment. Atul Sharma, a woman, discussed the idea with village women who were in dire need of work. Many of them immediately agreed and them Sharma formed a group and named it “Aanchal” in 2020.

As per Sharma, the idea was conceptualised before the lockdown in 2020 but it materialised during the lockdown when many women of poor families in her village lost their temporary jobs. She said one Raj Choudhary of Amhera village, who owns 80 to 90 animals, including 13 cows, agreed to provide the cow dung free to help the poor women. “I provide these women dung free of cost so that they may earn their livelihood by making Gau Kastha”, said Choudhary who is mainly into organic farming.

Sharma said the project started with 4 to 5 families had now been extended to 17 families. As the group had no funding, they used cement pipes to give shape to cow dung logs. “We divided cement pipes into two parts and used them to give shape to the logs. Cow dung mixed with hay is filled into papers which gets a shape of a log after it dries,” said Sharma and added that each women prepared 200 to 250 logs daily.

The organisation pays these women 50 paisa for each log which they sell to management of cremation grounds in Kankhal of Haridwar for Re 1 for each log. “They (Kankhal people) send their vehicle to pick the cow dung logs,” said Sharma and added that using cow dung logs for cremation protected trees and the environment.

One an average, each woman earns between ₹100 and ₹125 per day by making cow dung logs. Sanjog Sharma, a woman associated with ‘ “Aanchal” group, said she also has engaged 6 to 7 women in Brahmpuri locality in making cow dung logs.

“Suman and Renu are among those women who faced financial crisis during lockdown but are now earning ₹3,000 to 4,000 every month by making cow dung logs,” Sanjog said. The group has also started making some decorative items, including lamps and pots, from cow dung to give an opportunity to poor women to earn.