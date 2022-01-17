Man arrested in Rajasthan for raping daughter

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police on Monday said that they have arrested a 16-year-old girl’s father in Udaipur for allegedly raping her repeatedly.

The 37-year-old accused was being presented before a court a day after his arrest on Sunday. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant Indian Penal Code sections, said Vijendra Singh, a local police officer.

Police said that the matter came to light when the girl, a class 11 student, confided in her mother, who reported the matter to police on Sunday. The accused is an alcoholic and would fight with his wife regularly. Police said he would send his wife to his second house and allegedly rape the daughter. The father also threatened to kill the wife if the daughter reported the sexual abuse.

Police said the man fled from his village but was caught when his wife lodged a complaint.

