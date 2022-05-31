Home / Cities / Others / Man attempts suicide after killing wife in Prayagraj
Man attempts suicide after killing wife in Prayagraj

The man has been admitted to the hospital and further investigations were on into the incident, police said.
Published on May 31, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

An aged man killed his 60-year-old wife and then attempted suicide by consuming some poisnous substance at Jorwat village under Shankargarh police station of trans-Yamuna area late Monday night.

The man has been admitted to the hospital and further investigations were on into the incident, police said.

According to reports, Brahmadeen and his wife Madhuri Devi had a tiff over some issue in the night when everyone was fast asleep. Brahmadeen in a fit of rage picked up a sharp edged weapon and assaulted Madhuri Devi on her head, neck and other parts of the body. He then came outside and woke up his elder son Dharm Prakash. Brahmadeen informed him that he has killed his mother. Brahmadeen then asked his son to kill him too. Shocked Dharm Prakash rushed inside the room and found his mother’s body lying in pool of blood.

Dharm Prakash then came outside and found Brahmadeen lying on the floor with foam coming out of his mouth. A poisnous substance was found near him.

Dharm Prakash immediately raised an alarm and informed his neighbors about the incident.

Incharge SHO Rituraj Singh also reached the scene on receiving information and admitted Brahmadeen to SRN hospital. Singh said that incident took place after a tiff between the couple. Investigations revealed that the couple often used to scuffle but their children used to pacify them. However, other family members were asleep when they again had a tiff on Monday night, Singh added.

Brahmadeen has two sons and five daughters.

