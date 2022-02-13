Man held for molesting girl student at BHU

VARANASI: A man was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly molesting a girl student on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus, police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar, a Havildar of 28 UP NCC Battalion, BHU, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the girl, a student of graduation final year, alleged that Manoj called her near Naria Gate to give some important question papers. When she reached there, he made obscene gesture and started molesting her near Naveen Girls’ Hostel, closed to the Naria Gate.

“The girl screamed and sought for help. Security personnel of the BHU reached the spot and caught the accused, who was trying to flee, and took him to the BHU Proctor’s office,” said a police officer.

“A case has been registered under 354 (physical contacts and advances), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant sections of the IPC, against the accused following a complaint lodged by the victim. The accused has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Bhelupur, Praveen Kumar Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Offline class for research and final year students started in BHU on Thursday.