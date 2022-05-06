Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man held guilty of wife’s murder, sentenced to life
others

Man held guilty of wife’s murder, sentenced to life

During the trial of the case, five prosecution witnesses including the parents of the victim turned hostile.
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 06, 2022 11:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra awarded life imprisonment to one Sujit Pandey, on Friday, holding him guilty of murdering his wife, Hema Pandey, in 2018.

District government counsel (DGC), criminal, Arvind Tripathi said five of the prosecution witnesses including parents of the victim turned hostile during the trial of the case.

However, owing to the dying declaration of the deceased in which she alleged her husband of setting her on fire, statements of some other prosecution witnesses and forensic evidences produced in the court by the prosecution, the court found Sujit Pandey guilty of murder and awarded him a life term, DGC Arvind Tripathi added.

According to Tripathi, Hema was married to Sujit of Kheri Town under the same kotwali area in 2015.

However, on June 16, 2018, Hema was found severely burnt in her in-laws house. She was rushed to district hospital and later to a Lucknow hospital where she succumbed to her severe burn injuries on July 3, 2018, the DGC said.

Before her death, Hema recorded her statements before a magistrate on June 24, 2018 in which she alleged her husband of pouring petrol on her and setting her on fire, he said.

RELATED STORIES

On June 17, 2018, her father, Raju, lodged an FIR against Hema’s husband, Sujit and some of his family members, accusing them of burning his daughter for dowry.

However, Tripathi said during the course of the trial, Hema’s father, mother and some relatives turned hostile.

DEO KANT PANDEY

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP