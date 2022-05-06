Man held guilty of wife’s murder, sentenced to life

District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra awarded life imprisonment to one Sujit Pandey, on Friday, holding him guilty of murdering his wife, Hema Pandey, in 2018.

District government counsel (DGC), criminal, Arvind Tripathi said five of the prosecution witnesses including parents of the victim turned hostile during the trial of the case.

However, owing to the dying declaration of the deceased in which she alleged her husband of setting her on fire, statements of some other prosecution witnesses and forensic evidences produced in the court by the prosecution, the court found Sujit Pandey guilty of murder and awarded him a life term, DGC Arvind Tripathi added.

According to Tripathi, Hema was married to Sujit of Kheri Town under the same kotwali area in 2015.

However, on June 16, 2018, Hema was found severely burnt in her in-laws house. She was rushed to district hospital and later to a Lucknow hospital where she succumbed to her severe burn injuries on July 3, 2018, the DGC said.

Before her death, Hema recorded her statements before a magistrate on June 24, 2018 in which she alleged her husband of pouring petrol on her and setting her on fire, he said.

On June 17, 2018, her father, Raju, lodged an FIR against Hema’s husband, Sujit and some of his family members, accusing them of burning his daughter for dowry.

However, Tripathi said during the course of the trial, Hema’s father, mother and some relatives turned hostile.

DEO KANT PANDEY