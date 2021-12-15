Man kidnaps 8-year-old boy in Gurugram, gets caught within hours

An eight-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped from outside his school in DLF Phase 3 on Monday morning, was rescued from Chakkarpur within hours, police said. A 22-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping the class 1 student, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the suspect, Varun Singh, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, was known to the boy’s father, Mohammad Idris Ali, a medical practitioner. The suspect was earlier Ali’s neighbour and would often visit his house, police said, adding that he planned the kidnapping after he lost ₹3 lakh in gambling and bookies started pressuring him to repay the amount.

The victim’s father said that his son and daughter go to school every day with their grandfather. “On Monday, they left home around 8.15am. After 20 minutes, I received a call from the school asking for my Aadhaar card and my son’s photograph. I was about to leave when the school authorities again called to inform me that someone kidnapped my son from outside the gate,” he said, adding that the school is just a five-minute walk from his house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ali filed a complaint at DLF Phase 3 police station, following which a team from the police station reached the spot and started investigation, police said. Meanwhile, the suspect called the father and asked him to arrange ₹3 lakh and wait for his next call, police said.

Manoj Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase 3 police station, said that the suspect had thought of kidnapping a minor from a posh locality but later changed his plan as he would have needed the help of more people to pull it off. “He finally decided to kidnap the child of a family known to him that was also doing well financially,” the SHO said.

Police said the suspect had followed the boy last week to know the school timings. On Monday, as soon as the grandfather dropped the boy and his sister, the suspect told the boy that he had a surprise for him and lured him with chocolates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar said the suspect took the class 1 student to his rented room in Chakkarpur and locked him inside.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, formed a team led by the area SHO to rescue the boy. “Teams from Cyber police station were also roped in and by afternoon, the location of the caller was identified. Police raided the suspect’s rented accommodation and arrested him from the spot,” Rao said.

The boy was rescued unhurt and handed over to the family members on Monday night, police said.