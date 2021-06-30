Man kills two minor sons before committing suicide in Faridkot

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his two minor sons before hanging himself to death at Faridkot military station in on Tuesday.

Police suspect that the man, who hailed from Kalaibari village in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, was depressed over his wife’s alleged infidelity.

He was working as a labourer at a construction site of Military Engineer Services and stayed with his wife and three children — a girl aged 10 and two boys aged 7 and 5.

Station house officer Karandeep Singh said that neighbours found the two minor boys dead on the floor while their father’s body was hanging from the ceiling fan. As per preliminary investigation, the labourer was upset after his wife allegedly eloped with another man on Monday.

The police officer said prima facie it seems that the man strangulated both his sons to death before committing suicide, while his daughter was unharmed.

“We have not recovered any suicide note from the spot. We are investigating all the possible angles, while his wife is still missing. We have also informed the deceased’s relatives back in West Bengal,” the cop said.

A case has been registered against the man under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at Faridkot city police station.