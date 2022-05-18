Man shot at in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj

A 35-year-old man was shot at by unidentified miscreants at Kalika Ka Pura village under Bara police station of trans-Yamuna area on Tuesday evening. The injured person was referred to SRN hospital in a critical condition. Efforts were on to identify and arrest the assailants, police said.

According to reports, resident of Pandar village, Ashish aka Guddu Tiwari was intercepted near Kalika Ka Pura village on Tuesday evening by the assailants. They opened fire on Guddu before he could escape the spot.

The victim received four bullet injuries near the chest and abdomen and collapsed while the assailants fled the scene. Bara police reached the spot on receiving the information and admitted Guddu to nearby CHC where the doctors referred him to SRN hospital in Prayagraj.

His condition was reported to be serious at the hospital.

Primary investigations by police revealed that Guddu was shot at over an enmity.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said efforts were on to trace and arrest the assailants. FIR would be lodged after receiving complaint from his kin, he added.

