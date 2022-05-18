Man shot at in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj
A 35-year-old man was shot at by unidentified miscreants at Kalika Ka Pura village under Bara police station of trans-Yamuna area on Tuesday evening. The injured person was referred to SRN hospital in a critical condition. Efforts were on to identify and arrest the assailants, police said.
According to reports, resident of Pandar village, Ashish aka Guddu Tiwari was intercepted near Kalika Ka Pura village on Tuesday evening by the assailants. They opened fire on Guddu before he could escape the spot.
The victim received four bullet injuries near the chest and abdomen and collapsed while the assailants fled the scene. Bara police reached the spot on receiving the information and admitted Guddu to nearby CHC where the doctors referred him to SRN hospital in Prayagraj.
His condition was reported to be serious at the hospital.
Primary investigations by police revealed that Guddu was shot at over an enmity.
SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said efforts were on to trace and arrest the assailants. FIR would be lodged after receiving complaint from his kin, he added.
-
Robbers shoot Yamunanagar trader’s employee dead, loot ₹50 lakh
At least two robbers allegedly shot dead a driver with a local trader outside a bank in broad daylight in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. The assailants also looted ₹50 lakh from him and fled, police said. Trader Ajay Kumar Bansal, of Professor Colony's brother Hira Lal said Deceased Shrawan Kumar, 45, of Old Hamida had reported to work at 8:30am and had gone to HDFC Bank near Kamani Chowk to deposit ₹50.09 lakh in an Innova and he was murdered at around 10:15am.
-
HC clears deck for MC polls in Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of pleas against municipal corporation polls in Haryana, paving way for elections to civic bodies. As per government counsels, additional advocates general Ankur Mittal and Deepak Balyan, the petitions have been disposed of asking the state election commission to conduct polls as per the Supreme Court judgment in Suresh Mahajan's case delivered on May 10. A detailed judgment is awaited.
-
Haryana farmers to get ₹4,000 per acre for growing paddy using direct-seeded rice method
Encouraged by the cultivators' response to its incentive-driven policy of promoting direct-seeded rice (DSR) technique last year, Haryana agriculture department on Tuesday set one lakh acre as the target of sowing paddy with this water-saving alternative method in 12 leading paddy-growing districts. The agriculture department will promote this rice production technique in 12 districts where groundwater is already alarmingly low. And farmers opting for DSR technique will receive ₹4,000 per acre incentive.
-
Meerut-Delhi Expressway: Erratic toll deductions leave commuters perplexed
Commuting on the Meerut-Delhi Expressway has become a nightmare for the commuters these days on account of erratic toll deductions. Some travellers have even complained about receiving messages for deduction a day after their journey. The NHAI had started collecting toll on the expressway from April 1 this year. There are numerous complaints about delay in receiving messages of deduction and many times even excess amounts have been deducted.
-
Mining operations of defaulters suspended again by Haryana govt
Under fire from the Opposition, the Haryana government on Tuesday suspended mining operations of a number of defaulting mining contractors who were granted relaxation for the payment of dues last week. The decision allowed defaulting mining contractors in state to resume mining operations. Hindustan Times had on April 13 highlighted the controversial move of allowing defaulting mining contractors to resume mining operations by granting relaxation for payment of dues.
