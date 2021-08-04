Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man, wife killed in accident in Amritsar
others

Man, wife killed in accident in Amritsar

Police said the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which has a Punjab Police sticker on its front mirror, dragged the victims for nearly 20feet
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Eyewitnesses said there were four people in the car that hit the bike from the rear. (HT file)

Amritsar A man and his wife were killed on the spot when a speeding car hit their motor cycle from the rear near the Wadala Farm House on the Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar on Tuesday night. Balwinder Singh and his wife Raj Kaur belonged to Sadhupura village, under the Ajnala sub-division.

Police said the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which has a Punjab Police sticker on its front mirror, dragged the victims for nearly 20feet. According to the eyewitnesses, there were four persons in the car, who fled after the incident. The police have also recovered a policeman’s belt and a bottle of liquor from the car.

“My parents were going to meet our relatives in Sangna village. When they reached near Wadala Farm House, a speeding car hit them from the rear. There were four persons, including a cop, in the car, who escaped from the spot. My parents died on the spot. Another man, who was on a cycle, was also injured in the accident and rushed to an Amritsar hospital,” said Akash Singh, the couple’s son.

Kambo station house officer (SHO) Prabhjot Singh said, “We have sent the car’s registration number to our technical branch for the identification of owner. We have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against unidentified persons.”

