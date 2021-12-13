Manipur CM expresses pride in PM Modi wearing traditional ‘Lengyan’ in Varanasi

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Monday expressed pride in witnessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing state’s traditional cloth ‘Leirum Phee’ designed as ‘Lengyan’ (muffler) during a prayer event and the follow-up dip in river Ganga before inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a photo of PM Modi wearing ‘Lengyan’ in a tweet on Monday, Biren Singh wrote, ”Mesmerising visual of Hon’ble PM Sri @naredramodi Ji taking a dip in Maa Ganga to offer Ardhaya to Suryadev. Delighted that Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji is wearing our traditional ‘Leirum’ on such a historic day at Kashi.”

Manipur’s traditional ‘Leirum Phee’ designed as an official ‘Lengyan’ (muffler) has cultural, historical, and emotional importance for the people of Manipur.

Considering its importance, the state’s directorate of handloom had started the process of acquiring a geographical indication (GI) tag for ‘phee’, which means cloth in Manipur’s Meitei language.

In June last year, the directorate had also written to the Union Ministry of Textiles, urging it to stop production of an indigenous cloth of the north-eastern state that is purportedly being manufactured on a mass scale and under a different brand name in Uttar Pradesh (UP) in a bid to safeguard local weavers’ interests following a video which started doing the rounds on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already publicised the cloth after he wore it during his address to the nation on April 14 in 2020 on extending the lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. The PM also wore it during his address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2019.

‘Leirum Phee’ has been used as a symbol in Manipur on every sociocultural occasion since 2004 considering its cultural and economic significance, according to officials. The production of traditional ‘Leirum Phee’ had started during the reign of the Manipuri king Loyumba in 1074-1112 AD, according to official reports.