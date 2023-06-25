Manipur violence: Situation is tense, but under control, say police

Manipur police on Saturday said the situation is tense but under control with some sporadic incidents in some districts but normal in most districts adding that five arms have been recovered from Imphal East district in the last 24 hours.

(File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A total of 1100 arms,13,702 ammunition and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered till date,” said a press note of Manipur Police department.

It said the district security coordination committee meeting is held at the districts regularly, patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations are conducted in vulnerable areas with special emphasis on fringe areas of both hill and valley districts.

On Friday around 8.35pm, one warehouse at Kangla Sangolmsang under Heingang police station in Manipur’s Imphal East district was set on fire by a mob.The Imphal East district police dispersed the mob and fire service controlled the fire.

“Incidents of arson also took place at two other locations in the Imphal East district. However the state police and central forces controlled the situation and dispersed the mob by using a large number of tear gas/smoke shells,”it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Informing that the search operation was conducted by a joint team of Kangpokpi district police and central forces at four locations in Kangpokpi district and four bunkers were destroyed, it said, another six bunkers have been occupied by the security forces.

On Saturday, a combined team of Imphal West district police and central forces with the Executive Magistrate conducted search operations at two locations in Imphal West district.

It also further informed the movement of the essential items along the National Highway 37 is ensured with strict security measures.

At the same time the curfew which was imposed since beginning of the unrest in the state,was relaxed for 12 to 15 hours in five valley districts besides Jiribam and Pherzawl districts,8 to 10 hours in Churachandpur Tengnoupal and Kangpokpi districts while there is no curfew in the remaining six hill districts,it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Appealing to general public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the violent hit state, the law enforcing department also asked to dial rumour free number 9233522822 of central control room to clarify any rumour and also to return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or security forces immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON