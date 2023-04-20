Home / Cities / Others / Manipur records season’s highest 40°C as state government issues health advisory

Manipur records season’s highest 40°C as state government issues health advisory

BySobhapati Samom
Apr 20, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Usually, the maximum temperatures of Manipur were recorded in Tengnoupal or Noney districts in the past one decade, official records available in directorate of environment, climate and change stated

Manipur recorded this year’s maximum temperature so far as Tengnoupal district touched 40°C on Thursday, data from the state directorate of environment, climate and change said.

Tengnoupal district had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9°C on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Tengnoupal district had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9°C on Wednesday.

Last year on April 27, Tengnoupal district which borders Myanmar, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9°C.

Similarly, the district had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9°C on April 22, 2021.

In the past decade, the maximum temperature of 40°C was also recorded in Chandel district on two occasions, first on April 10, 2016 and second on May 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, considering the possible health impacts on the public in view of the soaring temperature, the state health department has initiated an awareness programme by disseminating health advisory for summer season in the state.

“We’ve started heat related illnesses surveillance (through IHIP portal) as directed from competent authorities for all states/ union territories of India,” says a state health department official.

“We’ve also shared the public health advisory through the concerned stakeholders”, the official added.

According to a senior official of directorate of environment and climate change, there is no report of heat wave from any part of the state till date even though Manipur has become much warmer during the last few days. The temperature is higher in the western and southern parts of Manipur.

