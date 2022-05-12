Manipur-Mizoram highway cut off after torrential rains wash away diversion roads
IMPHAL: Two highways in Manipur’s Churachandpur district that connect Mizoram and other interior sub-divisions of the state have been cut off after the torrential rain washed away the newly constructed road diversions on National Highways 102B (Guite Road) and National Highway 2 (Tipaimukh Road), people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The road diversion was set in place by making a duct for the river recently after the old Bailey bridge over Tuivai river collapsed when two trucks were passing over the old bridge on May 2.
The old Bailey bridge connects Churachandpur (Manipur) and Aizawl (Mizoram) on National Highway 102B. But the duct created for the river was too small when the water level increased after the rainfall in the last few days and subsequently it washed away.
“Video clips shared by the interior villagers showed commuters carrying goods on their heads and walking on the iron frames of the collapsed bridge with water gushing beneath,” said a resident of Churachandpur district headquarters.
The fate of the National Highway 2 (Tipaimukh Road) was no different as the road diversion along the route which was also put in place to accommodate public movement over Luipi river in between Leijangphai and Tallian villages in the same district was also submerged by the rising water level after the torrential rain, reports said.
Till May 11, the diversion was taken by goods laden vehicles despite the risk involved in being carried away by the current. The situation worsened as the downpour continued unabated, reports added.
Meanwhile, the MLA of Thanlon assembly constituency, Vungzagin Valte said he had asked the district administration to closely monitor the work progress of the diversion work of the collapsed bridge.
“Instruct them to complete it in a time bound manner and they have to work on war footing, otherwise, the cut-off areas will face famine like situation,” Valte said in a letter to DC Churachandpur on Tuesday. The MLA also convened a meeting.
