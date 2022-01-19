Mann visits Punjab native village to warm reception

Sangrur A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal declared Sangrur MP and the party’s state unit chief, Bhagwant Mann, as the chief minister face for the assembly elections, Mann reached his native village Satoj to a warm reception.

Accompanied by Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema and Sunam MLA Aman Arora, Mann addressed the locals claiming he wanted to stay connected with his roots and decided to meet people of the village who ‘always supported’ him.

“Our aunts and mothers have been hoping that the government would give jobs to their sons and daughters, but successive governments have disappointed them. If the AAP is voted to power, we will make such schools and colleges which will make our youths eligible for jobs. Then, our youth will end the poverty of families,” Mann said, adding that AAP must be supported to ensure it can work for people.