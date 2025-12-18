Manthan 2025: Dy CM asks officers for outcome-oriented governance

Dy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary, during his valedictory address on concluding day of Manthan- 2025, appreciated the efforts of the field administration and emphasised the need for outcome-oriented governance in a coordinated way. Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary with new Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi in Patna on Thursday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Chaudhary, while addressing the, top state and district officials through video conferencing in the two days’ high-level workshop, organised by Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD) at Gaya Ji, stressed collective resolve to strengthen governance mechanism, promote sustainable and innovative development models, and work towards inclusive, transparent, and citizen-centric growth in Bihar. Choudhary could not reach Gaya Ji due to his chopper not taking off in dense fog

The thematic session on Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Infrastructure Development was addressed by Shailesh Pathak, senior advisor, National Stock Exchange (NSE), who shared valuable insights on PPP frameworks, risk-sharing mechanisms, and leveraging private sector participation for infrastructure development. This was followed by a district-level practical presentation by Purnea DM Anshul Kumar.

Additional chief secretary, GAD and BIPARD DG, B Rajender, said that the deliberations and recommendations emerging from Manthan- 2025 would be systematically documented and shared with the Government of Bihar for further consideration and policy inputs. He reiterated BIPARD’s continued commitment to strengthening training, research, and knowledge support for the state administration.

Principal secretary, land and revenue, CK Anil elaborated on the key roles and responsibilities of the district collector under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit in his thanking address, provided necessary guidance to all officers with a view to achieve the holistic development of the state and assured them of his constant availability for any guidance and support.

Magadh commissioner and additional DG BIPARD Safeena AN expressed sincere gratitude to the chief secretary for providing BIPARD the opportunity to organise such a prestigious and high-level conference. She also conveyed her heartfelt thanks to the district administration, Gaya, and to the officers, faculty, and staff of BIPARD for their meticulous planning, seamless coordination and tireless efforts.

All participants planted saplings at the foothills of the Brahmayoni Hills, reaffirming the collective commitment of the state administration towards environmental sustainability, ecological conservation and green development.