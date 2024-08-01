Many states suffering from ‘demographic invasion’ by illegal infiltrators: Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said many states in the country are grappling from a ‘demographic invasion’ by illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the CM termed the situation as grim and urged the Centre to strengthen the border with Bangladesh, especially in states such as West Bengal, “before the situation turns worse”.

Earlier in July, Sarma commented that the Muslim population in Assam was 14% in 1951, but that figure increased to 40% at present, blaming illegal infiltration for it.

“I am of the view that Rohingyas are utilising the border situation of India and Bangladesh because large areas are porous. In Assam, we are guarding (the border), but our state is only a part of the India-Bangladesh border,” he said.

Commenting on the recent rise in arrests of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Tripura who entered India illegally, he said that Rohingya influx into India has increased manifold. Last year, the Assam Police struck down one such network and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case.

“I think the Indian government must strengthen our border with Bangladesh, particularly in West Bengal. Because when the chief minister of West Bengal gives a statement that she will give shelter to Bangladeshi nationals, it raises a question on how much we are committed against infiltrators. This issue is real and serious, and I have seen the demographic invasion in Assam, Jharkhand and West Bengal,” he said.

“The statement by West Bengal chief minister assuring rehabilitation to Bangladeshis shows that the state government is very soft about infiltration. Demography is fast changing in West Bengal as well,” Sarma added.

The CM said that the change in demography can be seen by comparing voter lists of the 2019 election to that of 2024 to check by what percentage population of voters belonging to a particular religion has increased.

He added that in Assam, the special branch of police will take up a project to compare the voter lists from 2001-2014 and from 2014-2024 to see the religious breakdown.

“When the 2021 Census is conducted, I am sure it will give a shocking news on demography in eastern India. I am very sure about what I am saying. The situation is grim and grave. Demographic invasion is real and because of appeasement policy, we are not able to control it,” Sarma said.

He said that that while people in Assam are aware of the demographic invasion, the situation is not the same in other states.

“During the time of Assam Agitation (against illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh that took place between 1979 and 1985), we used to say that what Assam is suffering, it will affect the entire country (if illegal infiltration isn’t stopped),” the CM said.

“At that time, the Congress didn’t give importance to that prediction. But today, the entire country is suffering, and we can see what is happening in Haryana, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Many states are affected by the demographic invasion,” he added.