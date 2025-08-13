Maoists allege killing of innocent tribals in Bastar; police calls it ‘baseless’

The proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) or CPI (Maoist) Darbha Division Committee has accused security forces of killing innocent tribals during recent anti-Maoist operations in Bastar region and demanded strict punishment for responsible officers. The Maoists alleged that members of the central and state governments had carried out “massacres, looting, and atrocities”. (Representative file photo)

In a statement, dated August 10, the Maoists alleged that members of the central and state governments had carried out “massacres, looting, and atrocities” in Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada, and other parts of Bastar.

The Maoists claimed that on July 29, 2025, a tribal woman named Muchako Ganga was killed in Bijapur’s Kader villages by police personnel, describing it as a deliberate murder.

“In Sukma district, 12 innocent tribals were killed in fake encounters and arrests, while 3 people remain in police custody and are being tortured. Across many areas, innocent people have been killed, bringing only pain and suffering to Bastar”, the Maoists claimed.

“On 13 July 2025, in Sukma district, DRG, Bastar Fighters, STF, and CRPF personnel picked up Nandnar panchayat resident Madvi Som from Telam village, beat him into unconsciousness, and killed him. From the same village, 17–18 tribal youths were arrested and sent to jail (Bijapur and Dantewada),” the statement reads.

The Maoists cited past incidents from 2024 and earlier this year, claiming that dozens of villagers, including women and children, have either been killed or seriously injured during security operations.

The Maoists demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all “innocent tribals” arrested during anti-Maoist drives, and called for a judicial inquiry into the killing of Muchako Ganga.

Reacting to the allegations, inspector general of police (IGP) (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said, “The ongoing, relentless anti-Naxal operations conducted by the security forces in the Bastar region have dealt a severe blow to the CPI (Maoist) outfit. Continuous pressure, intensified area domination, and precise intelligence-based actions have significantly eroded their organisational strength and influence over the local populace. The Maoist outfit today stands weakened and is facing a deep leadership crisis, declining cadre morale, and shrinking support base.”

“In recent days, the Maoist outfit has resorted to issuing fabricated, misleading, and baseless statements regarding the operational outcomes of security forces. These false narratives are being circulated with the sole intention of sowing doubt, creating confusion, and questioning the credibility of our forces in the eyes of the public,” said the IG.

The Bastar Police, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), stand firmly committed to transparency, professionalism, and adherence to the law in all operations, he said.

“We categorically reject such malicious propaganda by Maoists. Right now Maoists have only one choice — to shun violence and join the social mainstream. Otherwise, they must be ready to face serious consequences,” the IG claimed.