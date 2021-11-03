Mariyam has her cake and eats it too!

What’s a birthday without a cake? And the bigger the better! Mariyam’s 17th was celebrated with a six-kg cake.

The special day of the lioness at the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo, in Gorakhpur, was celebrated with a special cake made entirely of mutton and set upon a special platter. She looked happy and enjoyed it in her cage.

Zoo employees and officials sang the birthday song, amid loud cheers from visitors, who captured the moment on their mobile phones and clicked selfies.

The moment was special as Mariyam has recovered after illness caused by age-related complexities (the life span of lions is 17-18 years).

“On October 1, she fell sick and became inactive, lost interest in food, but with successful treatment she is now doing well. She remains calm and when visitors look at her she gives friendly gestures. Now that she has recovered completely, the zoo authorities planned to celebrate by offering her favourite diet in the form of a cake,” Dr H Raja Mohan, director of the zoo said.

Mariyam had been rescued from Gir wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat and taken to Sakarbaug zoo in Junagarh before being sent to Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo, in Gorakhpur, two years back.

Mariyam has no cubs and is still under medical observation due to her old age and past ailments.

In the presence of wildlife expert Dr RK Singh, Lucknow zoo health expert Dr Utkarsh Shukla, Dr Yogesh Pratap has treated Mariyam.

On the occasion, members of the Heritage Foundation, an NGO engaged in wildlife protection and environment were also present.

-Abdul Jadid