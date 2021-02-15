Market Yard, Kondhwa residents form citizens’ forum to resolve civic issues
PUNE Residents of Market Yard and Kondhwa have formed a citizens’ forum to address and resolve civic issues of more than 100 residential housing societies on the Market Yard to Kondhwa road stretch.
One member from each of the housing societies is part of the ‘Kondhwa Development Forum’ which will work along with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other government agencies to resolve civic issues in the area.
Atul Jain, one of the members of the forum, said, “For last many years we are staying in this area and facing civic issues on daily basis. When we go to PMC, police or any other government agency there are difficulties we face on an individual level. So we have formed a citizens’ forum to work together to solve the civic issues in the area.”
The civic issues in the area include traffic jams, garbage menace, street lights not working among others.
“Currently there are 125 members in the forum. There is no president or any other post in the group, we all will work as a member,” he said.
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya.
These trees were planted on the stretch from Gangadham chowk to Shriji Lawns on the road.
Ravindra Dhariya, president, Vanrai organisation; Sardar Patil, senior police inspector of Kondhwa police station and others were present during the event.
