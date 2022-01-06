Markets in Gurugram finding it tough to implement vax mandate

While the vaccination mandate announced by the government is being implemented in shopping malls and offices, traditional markets like Sadar Bazar and sector markets are finding it difficult to implement the rule.

The Haryana government had announced last month that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter public places such as malls, markets, and government offices from January 1.

Market associations said that they have asked individual shopkeepers to check shoppers’ vaccination certificates and also ensure strict masking, their open design and lack of security guards make it difficult for them to enforce discipline. Shopkeepers and market associations want the government to intervene and send teams to take action against violators.

Bablu Gupta, president, Sadar Bazar Market Association said that the area was accessible from multiple roads and it was not possible for traders alone to enforce the vaccination rule. “A trader can’t ask for certificates but only request people to follow rules. Our members are asking people to mask up and follow norms, he said, while criticising the government for not consulting the business community while taking such decisions.

Traders said that authorities must understand that limiting business hours would hit their bottomlines and many of them were already facing losses due to two years of the pandemic. “We are with authorities in this drive but our viewpoint should also be heard,” said Gupta.

In Sector 23, representatives of the market association said that they are depending upon the wisdom of the shop owners and visitors to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “A major eatery in our market has set up a sound system outside the shop and is warning people constantly,” said Gunjan Sharma, general secretary of the Sector 23 market association.

Sharma said that there was a need for more enforcement by government authorities as many people were violating the shop closure timings. “We can’t perform the role of police, neither do we have the ability to deploy security guards on our own in the entire market,” he said.

Trader bodies also said that the closed design of malls was helpful in securing those areas, but markets spread over acres or along roads needed a different strategy.

Rakesh Malik, president, Sector 22 market association, said that their team visited major shops in the market and asked everyone to follow the vaccine mandate and other Covid norms. “We will be keeping a regular watch on our members as Covid-19 is spreading like wildfire in Delhi-NCR,” he said.

On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded 1,166 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which 12 were of the Omicron variant.

When asked about the enforcement of the vaccine mandate and other Covid-19 norms, the health department on Wednesday said that teams will be delayed in all public places to ensure people don’t violate rules.

“Strict action will be taken against individuals and institutions who violate norms. Thursday onwards, incident commanders appointed by the district administration will visit markets, public and private places and ensure strict adherence to norms. All visitors and those employed in an establishment must be vaccinated,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

