Maruthi 2.0 to deliver drugs, blood to remote sites

Soon, drones made specifically to courier life-saving drugs and blood bags to medical centres located in remote villages and towns of the country —starting with, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh – will take to the skies.

The Ramayan recounts how Lord Hanuman, also called Maruthi (son of Wind God), flew and got the all-important Sanjeevani to save the life of Laxman, during the epic battle between Lord Ram and Ravan.

Inspired by Lord Hanuman, the drone, Maruthi 2.0, was designed and developed by two alumni of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad.

The hexa-rotor drone can fly for 45 minutes at a stretch and can carry 10kg weight for 22 km in a single flight, said Kishan Tiwari, 24, who along with his senior, Rimanshu Pandey, 27 launched a start-up. Technology in Space and Aero Works (TSAW) Drones was registered with the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs in 2019 and has its head office in Gurugram, Haryana.

He said that the start-up has recently penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Simply Blood, a well-known NGO based in New Delhi, to transport blood in remote and inaccessible villages of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to begin with. Tiwari, who is the founder and CEO of the start-up, penned the MoU while Kiran Verma, the founder of Simply Blood did the honours on behalf of his NGO.

“The plan is to then extend the services to such sites in other states, including UP as well,” added Tiwari, a 2019 pass-out of BTech (Mechanical Engineering) course of MNNIT, who hails from Deoria.

He said that costing around ₹14 lakh, each drone will make a delivery of the essential drugs and blood at an economical cost and also train individuals to help agencies employing these drones in these tasks.

Rimanshu Pandey, a 2015 BTech (Civil Engineering) pass-out of MNNIT, who hails from Lucknow, handles the programming part of these drones. “Maruthi 2.0 is a sturdy, hexa-rotor drone. Once programmed, it can fly on its own to a destination along the charted route and make a delivery up to 22 km away, and then after a battery change, return to the site of flight origin using 4G or 5G networks. It also has the ability to scan a QR code and identify a destination and then make a delivery—all on its own,” he explained.