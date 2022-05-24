Massive anti-encroachment drive carried out at old city in Prayagraj

Anti-encroachment drive being carried out in the Sangam city is gradually providing a broader look to the otherwise narrow and congested main roads of the old city areas here.

The drive is being carried out under the supervision of ADG zone Pram Prakash with the help of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) officials. During the last few days, the ADG zone carried out foot patrolling at the main roads, and crossings in old city areas and identified the spots with massive encroachments causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters.

Noor Ullah road is the main road that connects the localities of Kareli, Meerapur, Khuldabad and many others to the Prayagraj Railway Station, Chowk and Civil Lines. It was found that the traders from Askari Market trisection to Khuldabad, had encroached upon the pavements and some had even installed shades on both the sides of the roads. Moreover, parking of vehicles on the main road outside a dozen guest houses on Noor Ullah road also caused traffic jams in the evenings.

Similar situation prevails at Nakhas Kohna, near Prayagraj Junction, Katra, Atala crossing where traders have installed shades or have even made constructions on pavements.

Also, large number of motorcycles and cars parked in an unruly manner cause heavy traffic jams in these areas during peak hours from 6pm to 11pm.

After receiving several complaints regarding the encroachments and traffic jam in old city areas, the ADG zone carried out foot patrolling on Noor Ullah road on May 18.

He was accompanied by SP city and administrative officials. They instructed the traders to immediately remove their goods which they had placed on pavements or road side. The traders and guest house owners were issued warnings to remove the shades or demolish any construction which was on the main road.

While many traders themselves removed the encroachments, the remaining were demolished by anti- encroachment team of the Nagar Nigam the next day from Khuldabad crossing to Karelabagh.

On May 20, ADG zone along with SSP Ajay Kumar and other officials patrolled the areas near Prayagraj Junction and took action against illegally parked vehicles and issued warnings to eateries and hotel owners to remove encroachments and make arrangements for parking of vehicles.

On Monday, the official carried out foot patrolling at densely populated and busy areas at Shahganj and Nakhas Kohna with municipal commissioner Ravi Ranjan and identified the encroachments which are to be removed.

A similar drive was also carried out in Katra area on Tuesday evening.

ADG zone Prem Prakash said, besides removing the encroachments, the encroachers have been given strict warning not to encroach upon on the pavements and roads in future or action would be taken against them. The drives against encroachments in other areas of the city will continue in coming days, he added.