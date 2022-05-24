Massive anti-encroachment drive carried out at old city in Prayagraj
Anti-encroachment drive being carried out in the Sangam city is gradually providing a broader look to the otherwise narrow and congested main roads of the old city areas here.
The drive is being carried out under the supervision of ADG zone Pram Prakash with the help of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) officials. During the last few days, the ADG zone carried out foot patrolling at the main roads, and crossings in old city areas and identified the spots with massive encroachments causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters.
Noor Ullah road is the main road that connects the localities of Kareli, Meerapur, Khuldabad and many others to the Prayagraj Railway Station, Chowk and Civil Lines. It was found that the traders from Askari Market trisection to Khuldabad, had encroached upon the pavements and some had even installed shades on both the sides of the roads. Moreover, parking of vehicles on the main road outside a dozen guest houses on Noor Ullah road also caused traffic jams in the evenings.
Similar situation prevails at Nakhas Kohna, near Prayagraj Junction, Katra, Atala crossing where traders have installed shades or have even made constructions on pavements.
Also, large number of motorcycles and cars parked in an unruly manner cause heavy traffic jams in these areas during peak hours from 6pm to 11pm.
After receiving several complaints regarding the encroachments and traffic jam in old city areas, the ADG zone carried out foot patrolling on Noor Ullah road on May 18.
He was accompanied by SP city and administrative officials. They instructed the traders to immediately remove their goods which they had placed on pavements or road side. The traders and guest house owners were issued warnings to remove the shades or demolish any construction which was on the main road.
While many traders themselves removed the encroachments, the remaining were demolished by anti- encroachment team of the Nagar Nigam the next day from Khuldabad crossing to Karelabagh.
On May 20, ADG zone along with SSP Ajay Kumar and other officials patrolled the areas near Prayagraj Junction and took action against illegally parked vehicles and issued warnings to eateries and hotel owners to remove encroachments and make arrangements for parking of vehicles.
On Monday, the official carried out foot patrolling at densely populated and busy areas at Shahganj and Nakhas Kohna with municipal commissioner Ravi Ranjan and identified the encroachments which are to be removed.
A similar drive was also carried out in Katra area on Tuesday evening.
ADG zone Prem Prakash said, besides removing the encroachments, the encroachers have been given strict warning not to encroach upon on the pavements and roads in future or action would be taken against them. The drives against encroachments in other areas of the city will continue in coming days, he added.
-
LMC’s broadband, cable wires removal causes network disruption
Cable and broadband operators in the capital city are crying foul after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation in coordination with Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration started removing their wires from electricity and street light poles. The operators claimed that around one lakh consumers in Lucknow have been affected. Director of Sikka Cables Network, Tony Sikka, said the cables were cut off from the poles by the authorities without informing them.
-
Six dead in latest suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar
In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, at least six people have died and 12 taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gaya and Aurangabad districts over the last two days, police said on Tuesday. Those taken ill, including two who have lost vision, have been admitted to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya. Gaya's senior superintendent of police, Harpreet Kaur, could not be contacted.
-
Crime out of control in Bihar, corrupt being shielded: Speaker
Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was at the receiving end of chief minister Nitish Kumar's angry outburst in the House during the budget session earlier this year, has once again attacked the state government over the law and order situation. Sinha, who was in his assembly constituency Lakhisarai on Tuesday, accused the government of protecting corrupt officials and removing good ones. No arrest has been made in the case so far.
-
CM to hold all-party meet on caste census on June 1
The much-awaited all-party meet in Bihar on the contentious issue of a statewide caste census issue will be held on June 1, state's parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Tuesday. Earlier this year, a delegation of leaders from Bihar, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention for conducting the caste census.
-
Suspense over RCP’s RS candidature; minister leaves Patna in a huff
The JD (U), which had authorised chief minister Nitish Kumar to name the candidate for the lone seat falling in its bag, is still to take a decision on the candidature on union minister for steel Singh, whose term ends on July 5. The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is May 31. Singh is considered very close to Kumar, but is facing strong opposition from senior party leaders.
