Massive sinkhole swallows Jhelum tributary in Kashmir’s Anantnag

A major sinkhole which developed last week and is swallowing gallons of water from a major tributary of the Jhelum river, has caused much worry among the geologists and biologists of Kashmir, besides the locals of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Even after six days, the authorities are yet to find any outlet for the water or if it is getting stored underground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earth sciences experts say that sinkholes are a natural phenomenon and a manifestation of a network of underground caves which may be present in the region.

Although the district authorities have attempted to divert the water ahead of the sinkhole, experts and witnesses said that another seepage has developed, which is again swallowing the water and not allowing it to flow downstream.

The sinkhole at Wandeval village in Anantnag has dried out the Jhelum’s Brengi tributary downstream for many kilometers, wiping out a generation of indigenous fishes or hatchlings along the stretch. The sink hole came to light on February 11 when the villages suddenly witnessed water “disappearing” from Brengi downstream.

“The stream has gone dry for over 7 kilometres, leading to the death of thousands of small and big fishes. Many villagers collected the fishes and consumed them. If this continues like this, it may also affect thousands of kanals of agricultural land which depend on the stream for irrigation,” said a local, Sameer Ahmad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The district administration tried to divert the water, but another sinkhole has developed around 400 metres ahead,” he said.

Sameer, however, said that this was not something new in the area. “Our elders say that some 23 years ago, a similar type of sinkhole had developed which was then filled with soil,” he said.

The administration has barred assembly of people around the area under Section 144 and formed an expert group with members from University of Kashmir, NIT Srinagar and department of geology and mining to understand the phenomenon and suggest measures. A report is expected within two to three days.

“Multiple technical studies are ongoing and we want to conduct a scientific study on this. We are currently awaiting the report of the institutes,” said Anantnag deputy commissioner Piyush Singla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the stream has not totally dried out. “Some water is going down and we have diverted water ahead of the sinkhole into the stream,” he said. The drying of the stream, though with less output owing to winter, has caused a lot of loss to the local fish species.

Deputy director of fisheries, Mohammad Sidiq, said that the stream was used by the department for trout rearing. He added that owing to less discharge during winter, the loss was not to trout but to local species of fish.

“Trout moves to upper reaches during winter when discharge is less. But, the fry or stock of local fishes like Nemochylous and Glyptosternum suffered heavy loss. We can say a generation was lost in this stretch,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tributary is a confluence of three streams which get their water from three glaciers and can contribute around 15% of water to Jhelum.

“We tried to rescue the big and mature fishes, particularly in places where pools of water had developed. We could not retrieve the fry which remained under rocks. The small fish stock was destroyed for 15-20 km of the stretch downstream, as it all dried up. It is a natural disaster,” he said. However, he said that they have a stock of such fish and they can be rejuvenated once the stream comes alive again.

Ghulam Jeelani, professor and head of department of earth and environmental sciences, University of Kashmir, who is part of the government’s expert group, said that sink hole is an expression of underground network of caves. “When roof of the caves collapses, we call it a sink hole. It reflects that there are lots of caves across the region,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Anantnag, as the name suggests, means numerous springs and their discharge often is high like Achabal, Andarnag , Martand and Verinag. Their discharge is like a river and where does it come from. It means there is a lot of storage inside in the form of caves which take millions of years to form,” he added.

He said that he has shared his worry with the administration about the sinkhole as to where the water is getting stored as the Achabal spring is not showing any increased discharge.

“Our worry is the accumulation of water. For example, today there was an earthquake of strength 3. It may be linked to damming of this water. Accumulation of water can create some sort of seismic activity,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another issue, he said , was that if it is not found out whether the water has accumulated or not, it may create a disaster downstream in the form of flooding. He added that some tracer and geophysical studies are needed in that direction.

“South Kashmir requires mapping of this underground cavern system. Today ,it happened in the stream; tomorrow it can happen in the buildup area. It can be done using foreign collaboration by conducting cave diving and geophysical surveys,” he said.