Mathura admn denies permission for ‘sankalp yatra’ on Dec 6

The district administration in Mathura on Tuesday denied permission to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Dal for organising a public meeting and ‘sankalp yatra’ on December 6 in view of apprehensions over threat to communal harmony and violation of Covid-19 protocols.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A press statement issued by information department informed that the national head of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Dal had sought permission to hold the events in Mathura on December 6.

“Permission has been denied as any such act would be in violation of orders issued by the Supreme Court and high court besides being in violation of Covid protocols. Organising such events might lead to communal riots, as such permission is turned down,” said district administration of Mathura in statement.

Earlier, a few organizations, including the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, had given a call for a ‘jalabhishek’ (offering of water) on the idol to be placed in Eidgah adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on December 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this regard, the Mathura administration had already clarified that no one would be allowed to disturb peace and tranquillity of Mathura and those violating prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of criminal procedure code would be strictly dealt with.

Various litigations were pending in courts of Mathura to re-claim land around Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, on which Shahi Eidgah, said to be built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, exists in Mathura.