Mathura’s Dwarkadeesh temple gets control room to streamline devotee movements

The noted Dwarkadeesh temple of Mathura, one of the oldest temples of the Braj heartland, is now equipped with a dedicated control room to streamline the movement of a large number of devotees. The senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Mathura Abhishek Yadav inaugurated the control room and assured all support for the smooth conduct of ‘darshan’ at the temple.

“There are lakhs of devotees coming to Mathura and among many temples here, the Dwarkadeesh Temple too has a significant flow of devotees. With the positive support of temple management, a dedicated control room with an adequate number of cameras has been installed,” SSP Abhishek Yadav stated.

“A round-the-clock vigil will be maintained by the cops in a control room linked to multiple monitors. Besides, this space has also been allocated for keeping the footwear of devotees visiting the temple and other such facilities have been added so that the movement of devotees, at the temple, can be streamlined,” stated SSP Mathura on Saturday after inaugurating the control room.

“The Dwarkadeesh Temple is in old Mathura city and narrow lanes lead to the temple. The number of devotees is high at this renowned temple and thus the need was felt to have CCTV cameras and a dedicated control room with large screens. This was inaugurated today by SSP Mathura Abhishek Yadav,” stated Rakesh Tiwari, the spokesperson for Dwarkadeesh Temple in Mathura.

It may be recalled that security arrangements at temples in Mathura and Vrindavan had been a priority after the unfortunate incident at the coveted Bankey Behari Temple of Vrindavan on the night of Janamasthmi when two of the devotees suffocated to death in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. As such, the need was felt for some major steps such as a control room connected with CCTV.