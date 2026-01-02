MCD extends property tax rebate scheme till Jan end

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the deadline to avail of property tax rebate under the Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) by another month, allowing taxpayers to apply for the benefits till January 31, officials said. As on December 31, 2025, the total tax collected for the current financial year stands at ₹2,642.80 crore from 1,242,875 taxpayers.

The extension order, issued by MCD assessor Swetika Sachan on December 31, states: “It is informed to all concerned for the ease and convenience of taxpayers, the last date for filing the self assessment property tax returns and making payment under one-time property tax amnesty scheme 2025-26 for all types of properties has been extended for another month...”

According to the order, all the terms and conditions of the scheme during the extension period will remain the same, except the provision of a 5% late fee the principal tax amount. “It is requested that taxpayers avail the benefits as early as possible to avoid the last-minute rush,” the order adds.

Under SUNIYO, taxpayers can avail of a complete waiver on property tax, including interest and penalties, pertaining to the financial year 2020-21 and earlier. To get the rebate, however, they must pay the principal property tax amount for the current year and the previous five financial years (2020-21 to 2024-25).

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh appealed to all property owners/occupiers to make full use of the opportunity and settle their outstanding dues without incurring any further penalties or interest.

Iqbal said “ A total of 166,587 property taxpayers have already benefited from this initiative and paid ₹803.61 crore till December 31, 2025. Out of the total amount, ₹188.28 crore has been collected from 120,157 residential properties, while ₹615.32 crore from 46,430 non-residential properties. A total of 90,139 new taxpayers availed benefits of the scheme, paying property taxes of ₹312.45 crore.”

The mayor added that as on December 31, 2025, the total tax collected for the current financial year stands at ₹2,642.80 crore (including the tax collected under SUNIYO) from 1,242,875 taxpayers.

Notably, only a small number of property owners pay their dues in the city, which is estimated to have more than 4 million residential and non-residential properties.