MCG House meeting: Panel to oversee upkeep of parks

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Monday approved the hike in maintenance fees for parks from ₹3 to ₹4 per square metre during the House meeting held at John Hall in Civil Lines. The civic body also decided to form a subcommittee that will oversee the overall maintenance work of parks in the city.

A number of civic issues were discussed during the meeting that was chaired by mayor Madhu Azad. A spokesperson of the municipal corporation said that during the meeting it was also decided that the work on the beautification and revival of ponds, which is crucial for improving the water table in the city, should start from January 31.

Mayor Azad asked officials to ensure that civic work is carried out as per the quality norms and is completed within specific timelines. These works should be carried out on priority basis, she said.

During the meeting, several councillors opposed the payment of ₹2 crore to Faridabad Municipal Corporation as garbage fees. However, municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja did not concur with the argument of the councillors and said that the MCG is a designated ULB and is required to pay the fees. “The government will be apprised with the views of the councillors as it has been discussed in the meeting,” he said.

When the issue of non-functional water ATMs was raised, Hariom Atri, joint commissioner, headquarters, said that notices will be issued for cancelling the tenders to water ATMs that are not operational.

A proposal to allot 1,000 square yard plot for the construction of Uttaranchal Bhawan as per the announcement of the Haryana chief minister was also made in the meeting, the spokesperson said.

During the House meeting, councillors from different wards raised issues such as lack of sewage lines in New Palam Vihar and adjoining colonies, pending works in their respective wards and water supply line in Sushant Lok.

The councillors also demanded repairs and refurbishing of the government senior secondary school in Wazirabad. They also demanded that streetlights be installed from Ardee City gate to auto stand.