Medical infrastructure to fight Covid-19 inadequate in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Former chief minister of Karnataka and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday lashed out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government over inadequate infrastructure to combat the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader criticised the government for depending on restrictions without equipping itself with adequate infrastructure.

“@BJP4Karnataka govt is saying that #Covid19 is fast spreading to even rural areas. Why has it failed to improve medical infrastructure in the rural areas in spite of previous experience? Why is the govt depending on restrictions, curfews & lockdowns?” he asked.

Siddaramaiah also criticised the government for handing over Covid-19 responsibilities to private medical practitioners.

“@BJP4Karnataka govt is sleeping tight by handing over the responsibility of #Covid19 care to private hospitals. @CMofKarnataka. Instead of spreading lies through ads, I urge you to read the facts published in the same newspapers,” Siddaramaiah said.

The statements come at a time when Karnataka continues to register record Covid-19 infections, raising apprehensions of a repeat of the second wave last year which led to a near collapse of the medical infrastructure.

Bommai is scheduled to hold a key meeting on Friday with experts to review the restrictions in the state that include night and weekend curfews

Karnataka registered 47754 new infections in a 24-hour-period, taking its active caseload to over 2.93 lakhs, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department on Thursday.

The positivity rate stood at 18.48%. There was some glimmer of hope as 22143 persons recovered from covid-19.

There were 29 more fatalities in the state, taking the toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 38515.

Bengaluru recorded 30540 new infections, taking its caseload to over 2 lakhs. There were eight fatalities in the capital city, taking its toll to 16478, according to the bulletin.

Siddaramaiah also pulled up the state government for not being able to set up enough hospital beds to treat those infected by the disease.

“According to media reports, out 1.94 lakh beds dedicated for #Covid19 ‘only 51,093’ are with the govt. Is this in the interest of people or private hospitals?” Siddaramaiah said.

According to the online real-time hospital bed availability portal, there are a total of 44,732 beds of which just 2143 are occupied and 42589 are vacant.

Of this, there are 2318 Intensive care unit beds with Oxygen and just 73 are occupied and 2245 are available.