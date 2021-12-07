Mega vaccination drive today with focus on second dose coverage

With focus on the second dose coverage, the district health department has decided to conduct a mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, said officials. The department has not set any particular target for this drive, but has directed the health workers to ensure that maximum possible second doses are administered, the officials said.

On Tuesday, the vaccinations will take place at 130 sites across the district, along with door-to-door vaccination at 125 locations, the officials said, adding special morning and evening sessions will also be conducted at two slum clusters near Badshahpur.

Normally, vaccinations take place at around 80 sites daily across the district, the officials said. The first dose vaccination coverage has crossed 100% as several people from other districts and a migrating population have also been vaccinated in the district, they said.

In Gurugram, 1,803,656 people are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “Our purpose for this drive is to ensure that all those who are yet to receive the second dose and are being continuously tracked by the department get vaccinated at the earliest. We have already vaccinated 91% of the eligible population with both doses, and are trying to achieve 100% vaccination as soon as possible.”

On Monday, 14,595 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Gurugram, with 4,773 given the first dose and 9,822 the second dose. So far, over 3.91 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the district.

740 international travellers being monitored

Meanwhile, the officials said that 740 international travellers from 12 high-risk countries are being monitored in Gurugram. The district health department is also planning to increase testing for better surveillance as different states have started reporting cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

In the past 24 hours, 4,002 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the district, according to the bulletin issued on Monday by the district health department.

“We are trying to maintain an average of testing 3,500 samples daily, and samples of international travellers are regularly being sent for genome sequencing also. Our staff are also calling every international traveller daily to check if they have developed any symptoms. Besides, they will also make physical visits on every third and sixth day of a week to these travellers as part of the monitoring process,” said Yadav.

The officials also said that none of the international travellers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district so far.

On Monday, Gurugram reported 18 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with 10 recoveries. The active Covid-19 case tally in the district now stands at 86, of which 78 are under home isolation and eight patients are hospitalised, the officials said.