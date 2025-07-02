Shillong, To regulate street vending and streamline urban spaces in the state capital, the Meghalaya government has earmarked three locations to relocate over 400 eligible street vendors besides offering relocation allowance of ₹20,000, officials said on Wednesday. Meghalaya govt earmarks 3 locations in Shillong to relocate street vendors

"We have identified three locations within the prime location of the city to relocate the street vendors. They are - inside the MUDA parking lot and outside the complex, the municipal parking lot opposite SBI Main Branch," a senior Urban Affairs department official told PTI.

He said a digital in-situ survey conducted across 23 locations in the city between December 2023 and January 2024 identified 1,400 vendors of which 760 were found eligible.

In Khyndailad alone, 457 vendors were surveyed, with 407 declared eligible during hearing processes for claims and objections which were held between February and May 2025, he said.

As relocation processes began last week under the provisions of the Street Vendors Act, 2014, several hawkers protested.

The hawkers protested on Tuesday at the entrance of the main secretariat violating orders issued by the district administration prohibiting protest near the secretariat.

East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem said the magistrate on duty had filed an FIR in this regard.

The Police have also registered four FIRs filed by members of the hawkers and five FIRs filed by the officials from the Shillong Municipal Board.

The Urban Affairs department also noted that the entire enforcement and relocation drive is being conducted in compliance with directions from the Meghalaya High Court, which is monitoring the process under two PILs related to street vending and traffic congestion.

Authorities say the exercise will gradually extend to other localities in Shillong and is part of a long-term plan to ensure that street vending is both lawful and orderly, balancing urban convenience with the protection of vendors' livelihoods.

