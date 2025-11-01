Meghalaya launches self-defence training for girls in schools

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has launched a state-wide initiative to provide self-defence training to girl students across both rural and urban schools, in a move aimed at strengthening safety awareness and confidence among young learners. The programme will be implemented across Meghalaya districts in phases. (Representational image)

The programme will be implemented jointly by the Education, Sports and Youth Affairs departments and the Meghalaya Police. It will be conducted in school premises with trained instructors leading sessions designed to make students more alert and better equipped to protect themselves.

Adviser to the Social Welfare Department, Paul Lyngdoh, said the state wants to empower girls through both awareness and preparedness. “Self-defence training programmes for girls will be rolled out in school premises so that they can handle themselves in difficult situations,” Lyngdoh said. “This is not only about physical skill but also about building confidence and ensuring a safe learning environment.”

Alongside the training, the government is improving basic facilities in schools, including separate toilets for girls and free sanitary pad distribution, to enhance hygiene and attendance.

Similar self-defence training programmes for schoolgirls are already in practice across several states under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a centrally sponsored scheme that provides financial assistance of about ₹9,000 per school per month for three months of training. The Meghalaya government is expected to align its initiative with this framework to strengthen funding support and sustainability.

While the rollout schedule is being finalised, Lyngdoh said the programme will be implemented across districts in phases. “Our goal is inclusion,” he added. “Even the most remote schools will have access to this training.”

The initiative reflects the government’s broader push to combine education with empowerment, ensuring that safety and confidence become integral to the learning experience for every girl in Meghalaya.