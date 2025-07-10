Shillong, In a proud and symbolic moment for Meghalaya, Rifiness Warjri, the state’s youngest Everester, handed over a rock she collected from the summit of Mount Everest to the Directorate of Mineral Resources on Thursday. Meghalaya's youngest Everester Rifiness Warjri gifts Summit rock to directorate of mineral resources

Warjri, 20, who joined a small but elite group of Everesters from Meghalaya — three others have scaled Everest before her — described the handover as a tribute to her home state and an inspiration for future generations.

The legacy began with Gary Jarman Lamare, a Discovery Channel photographer who summited in 2012, followed by Wansuk Myrthong, an armed police constable in 2013, and Dolyne Kharbhih, a former NCC cadet who reached the peak in 2016.

Rifiness collected the rock sample during her successful expedition earlier this year and was officially received by Director of Mineral Resources Mardondor Tongper, who called the gesture both historic and inspirational.

"This rock is more than just a piece of Everest. It is a piece of courage, commitment, and the unconquerable spirit of Meghalaya's youth," Tongper said.

"We will preserve it as a symbol of excellence and a reminder that even the sky is not the limit when our young people dare to dream," he added.

Rifiness, who became the youngest from Meghalaya to scale the world's highest peak, said the gesture was her way of giving back to the state and inspiring others.

"Climbing Everest was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it taught me that no goal is too high if you prepare, believe, and push through your limits," said Rifiness.

"I wanted to leave behind something that would remind young people from every corner of our state that we are capable of achieving greatness," she said.

The Everest rock will now be displayed at the Directorate's premises as a geological and motivational exhibit, inspiring visitors, students, and aspiring mountaineers.

"This is not just a rock, it's a story of perseverance, and it now belongs to every young dreamer in Meghalaya," Tongper added.

The DMR chief also felicitated Rifiness in the presence of officers and staff of the DMR here.

Rifiness thanked God and her family, mentors, besides the state government for their support throughout her expedition, noting that she hopes to continue using her platform to encourage sports, adventure, and environmental awareness among the youth.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.