‘Meri Kashi Creators’ Pathshala empowers youth to share stories of Varanasi

The Union ministry of tourism, in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh tourism and the Varanasi district administration, organised a social media creators’ event named ‘Meri Kashi Creators’ Pathshala’ on Wednesday at the auditorium of the Commissioner’s Office Complex in Varanasi. The ghats of Varanasi (File)

The Creators’ Pathshala aimed to train around 275 local influencers and youth in the art of storytelling, using 170 unique stories from Kashi and Sarnath. The goal is to equip them with the skills to use social media tools effectively and spread awareness of these rich cultural narratives.

Divisional commissioner Rajalingam shared that following the training, a dedicated Meri Kashi course module will be launched for influencers and youth. Participants will be encouraged to create compelling reels based on Kashi’s stories and upload them using #merikashi. After completing the module and sharing their content, an expert panel will evaluate the submissions. Outstanding creators will be awarded the title of ‘Meri Kashi Ambassador’.

“These ambassadors will not only continue creating engaging content about Kashi but will also be supported on both national and global platforms,” said Rajalingam. “Their profiles will be featured on the official Kashi website, allowing domestic and international tourists to connect with them and learn authentic stories about Kashi and Sarnath.”

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar emphasised the programme’s significance, calling it highly relevant for the region. He highlighted the opportunity it presents for participants to become certified tourist guides through the Meri Kashi Ambassador Programme. Upon successful completion and evaluation of the course module, participants may serve as official guides while pursuing studies or employment.

During the workshop, participants received storytelling training from expert narrators, referred to as Varanasi Gurus. They learned techniques such as personalising stories for audiences, using unique historical facts, employing “theatre of the mind,” mapping emotional arcs, and narrating with passion. YouTube representatives also conducted sessions on content creation, audience engagement, and monetisation strategies through social media platforms.

Officials from the ministry of tourism and the district administration shared that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering local residents to become the true storytellers and ambassadors of their heritage.

Based on this vision, the Meri Kashi Rajdoot Programme was conceptualised and launched—starting with the Creators’ Pathshala. This initiative aims to inspire pride in local culture and encourage youth to take ownership of Kashi’s narrative.

To support ongoing collaboration, a dedicated WhatsApp group has been created for all creators and influencers involved in the Meri Kashi Ambassador Programme, with senior officials also participating in the group.