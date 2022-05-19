Meritorious students’ long wait for NTSE continues

Meritorious school students have been waiting for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for the past six months now but the state’s Bureau of Psychology, the nodal agency for exams, has no information yet from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the NTSE conducting body.

“As of now there are no guidelines or information regarding NTSE-2022,” said Usha Chandra, director, UP’s Bureau of Psychology.

Due to a file being stuck in the union education ministry, the examination has not been conducted yet, said some officials requesting anonymity.

Every year 2000 meritorious students from across the country are selected for this prestigious scholarship.

The selection is on the basis of a state-level examination conducted by the office of the Examination Regulatory Authority, UP in coordination with Bureau of Psychology, UP on the first Sunday of November. This is followed by second stage of exam conducted by NCERT at the national level on the second Sunday of May. However, in 2021, the national exam was conducted after much delay on October 24, 2021. The e-award letters became available only from April 28.

Students studying in class 10 in any schools affiliated to a recognised educational board can apply for this exam and successful students get ₹1250 per month in Class 11 and class 12, ₹2,000 per month during graduation and post-graduation. They also get financial aid as per the norms of University Grants Commission (UGC) for doctoral research. Around 35,000 students had appeared in the first phase examination held in 2020 while 19,000 students had appeared in it in 2019 in Uttar Pradesh.

Successful students in the NTSE phase-I examination get a chance to appear in the national level examination. For the second phase, the quota of each state is fixed. Uttar Pradesh has the highest quota of 1408 students who can appear in the second stage exam. Maharashtra’s quota is 774, Bihar’s 691 students, West Bengal’s quota is 569 students while Madhya Pradesh’s quota is of 530 students who can proceed to the second stage. Usually, centers are set up in each state for the second stage examination.

