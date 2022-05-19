Meritorious students’ long wait for NTSE continues
Meritorious school students have been waiting for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for the past six months now but the state’s Bureau of Psychology, the nodal agency for exams, has no information yet from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the NTSE conducting body.
“As of now there are no guidelines or information regarding NTSE-2022,” said Usha Chandra, director, UP’s Bureau of Psychology.
Due to a file being stuck in the union education ministry, the examination has not been conducted yet, said some officials requesting anonymity.
Every year 2000 meritorious students from across the country are selected for this prestigious scholarship.
The selection is on the basis of a state-level examination conducted by the office of the Examination Regulatory Authority, UP in coordination with Bureau of Psychology, UP on the first Sunday of November. This is followed by second stage of exam conducted by NCERT at the national level on the second Sunday of May. However, in 2021, the national exam was conducted after much delay on October 24, 2021. The e-award letters became available only from April 28.
Students studying in class 10 in any schools affiliated to a recognised educational board can apply for this exam and successful students get ₹1250 per month in Class 11 and class 12, ₹2,000 per month during graduation and post-graduation. They also get financial aid as per the norms of University Grants Commission (UGC) for doctoral research. Around 35,000 students had appeared in the first phase examination held in 2020 while 19,000 students had appeared in it in 2019 in Uttar Pradesh.
Successful students in the NTSE phase-I examination get a chance to appear in the national level examination. For the second phase, the quota of each state is fixed. Uttar Pradesh has the highest quota of 1408 students who can appear in the second stage exam. Maharashtra’s quota is 774, Bihar’s 691 students, West Bengal’s quota is 569 students while Madhya Pradesh’s quota is of 530 students who can proceed to the second stage. Usually, centers are set up in each state for the second stage examination.
Kalwa police arrest 65-year-old woman for kidnapping five-year-old boy
Kalwa police arrested a 65-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy from Kalwa slum area on May 14 with the aim of selling Aditya Prasad. Police, who didn't have any clue about the accused, rescued the boy within 48 hours of the incident. On May 14, Aditya Prasad was playing with his friends at around 10pm outside his residence at Mafatlal slum area in Shantinagar, Kalwa.
Nerul police book 42-year-old man for raping 15-year-old daughter
Nerul police have booked a 42-year-old man living in Nerul for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter on Tuesday morning. The accused fled after the incident and Nerul police have registered a case against him. The accused is a native of Jharkhand and has been working as a cook at a bungalow in Nerul Sector 21 for the last 25 years. He lived in the outhouse of the bungalow.
Commuters unhappy with 8.33am AC local train at Titwala, want general train restored instead
Following the conversion of a Titwala-CST general local train into an AC local train, the commuters taking the general local train at 8.33am from Titwala station are not pleased. They have demanded the normal local train to be reinstated rather than the AC train. A signature campaign was organised by Kalyan Karjat Kasara Railway Passengers Association on Wednesday with hundreds participating. Around 400 commuters registered their signatures in the campaign initiated by the association.
Create awareness about importance of booster shot: Yogi
Expressing satisfaction over progress of vaccination, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the people should be made aware about booster vaccination centres and the importance of booster doses. He said there was a need to step up the pace of vaccination for children. He said a large number of children in the 12 to 14 years age group were yet to be vaccinated. He said 214 cases have been treated during the period.
Stop eviction of villagers from Ludhiana’s Bhama Kalan, Scheduled Caste panel tells Punjab government
Taking strong notice against the Punjab government for issuing eviction orders against scheduled caste residents of Bhama Kalan village of Ludhiana district, who are living there since independence, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday and asked them to submit a reply within 15 days. The NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive and maintain status quo.
