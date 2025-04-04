MES engineer’s murder: Wife demands high level probe, writes to CM

Police on Thursday arrested the maid servant, her husband and son for the murder of Commander Works Engineer of Military Engineering Service (MES) SN Mishra at his official residence located in Central Air Command, Bamrauli. (Pic for representation)

The cops claimed to have solved the case in just three days. Mishra was killed on March 29.

However, wife of the deceased Vatsala Mishra, not satisfied with the investigation has written a letter to the UP Chief Minister demanding a high level investigation into the incident.

She has expressed apprehension of shooting with the intention of murder rather than robbery and theft. The three accused were arrested on charges of attempt to loot and murder.

Vatsala has written in the letter that her husband was shot dead in Bamrauli on March 29 at a place which is manned by security personnel 24x7 and which is a highly secure defence area.

She further mentioned that an intrusion attempt was made on the night of March 14 also. She has demanded a fair investigation by an independent agency or a specially constituted team.

Advocate Saurabh Pratap Singh, representing the wife of the deceased SN Mishra, said that this does not seem to be a straight forward case of robbery or theft. There may be a bigger motive behind the same.

The family of the deceased suspects that a contract killer may be involved. He raised the question that from March 23 to 26, deceased SN Mishra had gone out with his family. Why did the accused not try to steal from his house then?

Shot fired from a silencer fitted pistol

Mishra’s family says that the shot was fired from a sophisticated pistol or the pistol had a silencer fitted. However, the police say that the pistol is specially made so that there is no sound.

Complained to the Air Force CO

SN Mishra had made a written complaint to the Air Force Police CO on March 15, the day after the incident of attempted intrusion on March 14.He had requested to increase security measures. At that time, on the advice and assurance of the Air Force officials, he refrained from filing an FIR with the police. If security arrangements had been increased earlier, SN Mishra’s life could have been saved, said the laywer.