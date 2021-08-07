Metro belongs to Pune, not to any party: Fadnavis

PUNE Former chief minister, the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis has instructed his party workers and members of the opposition in Pune, not to politicise the Metro project, saying the project belonged to the city and not to any political party.

His comments came days after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar flagged off a trial run of the Metro in Pune on July 30, prompting comments from BJP leaders that Fadnavis was deliberately not invited for the trial run.

The Pune Metro carried out its first trial run on a three-km stretch from Vanaz to Anandnagar, on a route that will go all the way to Ramwadi.

Fadnavis said it was obvious that Pawar, as guardian minister of Pune district, flagged off the trial run. The former chief minister also clarified that while kick-starting commercial operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be invited for the official launch.

Fadnavis, on Saturday, visited the Metro sites at the civil court and Swargate. After the visit he interacted with media.

Recently, the BJP’s state unit president, Chandrakant Patil, expressed anger that BJP MPs and MLAs were not involved with the metro trial. Patil alleged that the Metro project was being implemented under pressure from the ruling party in the state, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“The Metro project is owned by the citizens of Pune. No single party can take credit for it. As Pawar is deputy chief minister, as well as guardian minister of Pune district, it is obvious that he would flag off the trial run. As per progress of the project, the priority stretch would be ready by October this year. While launching the commercial operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be invited, as the Centre has given the maximum funds for this project. International financial institutions also funded the project.”

On the the Centre reducing its share in the expenditure for the proposed Katraj-Swargate stretch, Fadnavis said he will try and get maximum finance from the Union government.

“Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already given the nod for the Swargate-Katraj stretch, and it is ready to do the funding. We will also help to get funding from the central government,” Fadnavis said.

‘Pune should get relaxation’

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded relaxations for Pune city as the positivity rate is constantly coming down. Fadnavis said that the state government took a policy decision to have restrictions where the positivity rate s above 5%. “Pune’s rate is coming down and considering, that traders need to be allowed to run their business for maximum hours.”