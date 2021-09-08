Metro work at Sambhaji bridge on hold as mandals demand increase in viaduct height

PUNE After Ganesh mandals raised an objection to the height of a viaduct which is part of the Pune Metro work on Sambhaji bridge, originally known as Lakdi Pul, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has decided to hold work temporarily. This can further delay the Metro work.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has also instructed Maha- Metro to hold discussions with Ganesh mandals to find a solution.

Maha-Metro, which is executing the Pune Metro project, started work to install a 50m long steel girder across Sambhaji bridge on Monday night. However, Ganesh mandal workers gathered at the spot to oppose work, stating that the height of the girder citing will obstruct the Ganesh immersion procession.

The girder is 20m in height and is the longest on the Vanaz-Civil court metro Stretch. Mandal workers want to increase the height of the girder from 20 feet to 28 feet. The Ganesh procession uses this route for immersions, a tradition in the city for decades.

“I have given instruction to Maha-Metro to stop work. We will call a meeting of mandal workers to resolve the issue,” said Mohol.

Maha-Metro has already invoked traffic diversions due to closure of Lakdi Pul for the past two weeks - from August 24 to September 12.

Atul Gadgil, director of Maha-Metro said, “We have got letters from mandals based in the peth areas to keep the height of the girder at 28 feet. They have given a letter to us on September 3, 2021. As per guidelines, we have kept the height at 20 feet. We are examining what could be the alternative. At present, we have stopped the work.”

“We have decided to measure the height of idols along with the chariot. We have examined and measured the height of idols of two mandals -Tulshibaug and Ganpati chowk Mitra Manadal so far. The Ganesh idol height is 16 feet, but along with other decorations and chariot it goes to 24 feet. We will take a decision after completing the process to redesign or find some other alternative.”

Maha-Metro has announced that it will start passenger service by December on both corridors - Vanaz to Ramwadi and PCMC to Swargate.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager of Maha-Metro said, “We have started preliminary work on Sambhaji bridge. We have already conducted two meetings with office bearers of Ganesh mandals.”

The Vanaz to Garware college metro stretch is six-km long and it is a priority stretch on the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro corridor.