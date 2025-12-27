Intervention by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has resolved a long-pending issue related to the utilisation of donations received in foreign currency for the upkeep of the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. MHA clears use of foreign donations for upkeep of Mahabodhi Temple

Following an order issued by the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) wing of the MHA, the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Bodh Gaya has begun accepting foreign currency from 13 countries.

The Mahabodhi Temple complex, including the Bodhi Tree where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, is the most sacred shrine for Buddhists worldwide. Lakhs of devotees and tourists from India and abroad visit the site every year.

The Bihar government-constituted Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) looks after the management and upkeep of the shrine, Gaya district magistrate-cum-BTMC chairman Shashank Shubhankar said.

He said that although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier directed SBI to accept foreign donations as per applicable rules, the acceptance and conversion of currencies from 13 countries had not materialised at the branch level. Devotees from at least 33 countries donate in their respective currencies.

The SBI Bodh Gaya branch was accepting major currencies such as the US Dollar, Euro, Dinar and Thai Baht, but not the currencies of 13 countries. As a result, these currencies were kept in sacks and stored at the BTMC safe house for decades.

Donations are received through donation boxes placed at the Mahabodhi Temple and the BTMC office. This year, the BTMC has received donations worth over ₹2.02 crore, including ₹1.29 crore in Indian currency and ₹72.62 lakh in foreign currency, he added.

“In view of the hurdles in utilising foreign currency donations, BTMC member secretary Mahashweta Maharathi had written to the MHA seeking explicit directions to enable the exchange of these currencies through authorised channels. The intervention of the MHA was sought to ensure better management and upkeep of the Mahabodhi Temple by utilising the donation money,” the district magistrate-cum-chairman said.

“We will count the foreign currencies of 13 countries kept in sacks at the safe house and deposit them with SBI. The exercise will take time, but the long-blocked money will now be utilised for the upkeep of the shrine,” BTMC secretary Mahashweta Maharathi said, thanking the MHA.