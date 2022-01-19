Migrant workers stuck in Mali expected to begin returning home this week

RANCHI: Thirty-three migrant workers from Jharkhand stuck in the African country of Mali are expected to begin returning home this week as their employer will pay their pending salaries within five days following the Indian embassy’s intervention.

“It has been agreed that the company would pay our two-month salary out of that of pending wages of three and half months. The rest of the amount would be used to buy our air tickets from Bamako to Ranchi. Since Covid protocols are in place, the air tickets would be provided in batches for the earliest possible flights to India. Till then the company would take care of our needs,” said Dilip Mahto, one of the workers.

The migrant workers have been stuck in Mali’s capital Bamako without salaries for three months as their contractor fled Mali with their passports.

Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto earlier appealed to external affairs minister S Jaishankar to intervene in the matter. Union minister Annapurna Devi also raised the issue with the external affairs ministry.

The first batch of workers is likely to take their flight back home on Saturday.