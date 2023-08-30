News / Cities / Others / Service termination not responsible for bus conductor’s suicide: Minister

Service termination not responsible for bus conductor’s suicide: Minister

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 30, 2023 08:02 PM IST

The minister said that if termination were indeed the cause, the conductor, Mohit Yadav, would have taken such drastic action three months prior when he was dismissed.

LUCKNOW Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge), Daya Shankar Singh, has refuted allegations that the suicide of a UPSRTC bus conductor was a result of depression caused by the termination of his services nearly three months ago.

Mohit Yadav (File Photo)
Mohit Yadav (File Photo)

“It is entirely inaccurate to attribute the suicide to the termination, especially considering that the conductor did not leave any suicide note making such claims,” he conveyed in a telephone conversation from Ghosi.

The minister further stated that if termination were indeed the cause, the conductor, Mohit Yadav, would have taken such drastic action three months prior when he was dismissed. “Presently, it falls upon the police to investigate the case and determine the motive behind the suicide. UPSRTC has no involvement in this matter,” he appended.

Singh emphasised that Mohit was a conductor employed on a contractual basis, and the services of such contractual conductors are regularly discontinued for various reasons. “In this specific instance as well, the conductor’s services were concluded subsequent to an inquiry that found him responsible for permitting certain passengers to engage in namaz within a moving bus,” he explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out