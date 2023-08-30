Service termination not responsible for bus conductor’s suicide: Minister

LUCKNOW Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge), Daya Shankar Singh, has refuted allegations that the suicide of a UPSRTC bus conductor was a result of depression caused by the termination of his services nearly three months ago. Mohit Yadav (File Photo)

“It is entirely inaccurate to attribute the suicide to the termination, especially considering that the conductor did not leave any suicide note making such claims,” he conveyed in a telephone conversation from Ghosi.

The minister further stated that if termination were indeed the cause, the conductor, Mohit Yadav, would have taken such drastic action three months prior when he was dismissed. “Presently, it falls upon the police to investigate the case and determine the motive behind the suicide. UPSRTC has no involvement in this matter,” he appended.

Singh emphasised that Mohit was a conductor employed on a contractual basis, and the services of such contractual conductors are regularly discontinued for various reasons. “In this specific instance as well, the conductor’s services were concluded subsequent to an inquiry that found him responsible for permitting certain passengers to engage in namaz within a moving bus,” he explained.

