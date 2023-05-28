From ‘Jeetu the dear’ to Lucknow’s chikankari, Khelo India winners being given ODOP gifts

LUCKNOW Hitting two targets with one arrow, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is presenting Khelo India University Games (KIUG) winners with ‘One District One Product’ gifts. This not only encourages the athletes but also pushes the Uttar Pradesh government’s to popularise locally-made products across the country under the ODOP initiative.

ODOP stalls at Babu Banarasi Das University premises. (HT Photo)

The gifts include -- soft toy version of KIUG mascot ‘Jeetu the dear’, KIUG 2022-embossed cups from Khurja, and a chikankari stole from Lucknow, among others. Additionally, ODOP stalls have been set up at Khelo India venues in Lucknow-based Babu Banarasi Das University and Noida-based Gautam Buddha University. A total of 10 stalls were set up at each of these venues. Despite some minor setbacks due to the thunderstorms that hit the state on Saturday, the stalls continue to attract a lot of eyes. KIUG athletes are also taking great interest in the local U.P. products.

“The stalls are displaying and selling chikankari, terracotta, jute and bamboo products, zardozi, honey products and khadi clothing… People staying in nearby societies around the venue are also coming to visit the flea market,” said Aditi Rastogi, consultant with Khelo India University Games and coordinator for the flea market.

Food stalls serving biryani and galouti kebabs are also being enjoyed by visitors. A majority of the stalls are selling apparels, handmade fabrics as well as clothing with local design styles. Shops are also selling bamboo and jute products like lamps, jewellery, pen stands, mugs, and others. Also, Nitin Kumar, the international exporter for honey and honey bee products, has set up a shop at the two KIUG venues.

According to a press release from the ministry of youth affairs and sports, Navneet Sehgal, the additional chief secretary of state department of sports and youth welfare, said, “ODOP is a great initiative and has proven to be a boon for our artisans. The sports goods industry in Meerut exports its goods globally, especially cricket bats. It is good that players are appreciating the products and also learning about such initiatives which strengthen the handicrafts ecosystem.”

